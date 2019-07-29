TODAY |

Māori King arrives at Ihumātao with 800-strong support group

Yvonne Tahana
1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter
1 NEWS
There has been a show of force from the Kīngitanga movement with an 800-strong support group travelling with King Tuheitia to Ihumātao this morning.

The group raised the King's standard during pōwhiri proceedings. That pennant will stay at the occupation until this issue is sorted out.

Groups piled into buses and minivans this morning from Waikato, many waiting for the call to formal proceedings at 7am.

There has been criticism that the movement hadn't been to the occupation as the area is historically significant to Tainui - the waka associated with the harbour.

The area is also the place where the first Māori King, Pōtatau Te Wherowhero, finally accepted the kingship in 1858 after refusing it multiple times.

1 NEWS will have more throughout the day.

Protestors gather at the Ihumātao site next to Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, Auckland.
Protestors gather at the Ihumātao site next to Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
