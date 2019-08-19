Māori inquiry into Oranga Tamariki one step closer today

A national Māori inquiry into Oranga Tamariki is one step closer today, with a hui being held in Hamilton to confirm the purpose and scope of the inquiry.

It's the fourth inquiry into the agency’s practices following concerns over the uplifting of Māori children from their whānau.

The Children's Commissioner, ombudsmen and Oranga Tamariki itself are also holding their own investigations.

In June, the ombudsmen said that "systematic change" is needed within Oranga Tamariki and its practices.

The probes were launched in the wake of a controversial Newsroom documentary that showed a newborn being removed from her mother at Hawke's Bay Hospital in May.