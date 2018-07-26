 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Māori ink drawings, 200 years old, to be shown at prestigious London exhibition

Jenny Suo
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Jenny Suo

The art works were used educate Europeans about Te Ao Māori. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Jenny Suo
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:10
Executive director of ASMA, Ian Powell, said the launch of Whitecoat.co.nz raises “serious concerns” about the fair treatment of doctors.

Launch of website to rate NZ doctors a 'serious concern', says medical union
2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3

Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux coming to New Zealand after securing Auckland speaking venue
4

Most watched: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament
5

'Time to go home' - Karl Tu'inukuafe shares heart-warming farewell picture directed to Chiefs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:45
Greens co-leader Marama Davidson says party leaders should not be given power to expel MPs who cross the floor.

Greens to 'swallow a dead rat' and vote for waka-jumping law
Police car generic.

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

00:43
Police have changed their Taser policy as a result of the incident.

Graphic video shows cop Tasering goat in Oamaru, police change policy on using stun guns on animals
01:38
Animal rights group SAFE wanted to remind of Labour's election promise to ban the use of the crates.

Watch: Buttercup the pig used in SAFE protest outside Parliament calling for ban on farrowing crates

South Island prospecting threatens to undermine Government's 'no new mining on conservation land' promise

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Kaitlin Ruddock

"No new mining on conservation land." That's was the promise from the government when it took office last year.

That’s according to environmental groups after parts of the South Island have been opened up for exploration. Source: 1 NEWS

But now environmental groups say the recent opening up of parts of the South Island for prospecting threatens to undermine that policy.

More than 40,000 square kilometres of land in the Nelson and Otago regions has been reopened for mining prospecting after restrictions were put in place for the length of a geological survey.

This month, those restrictions were lifted by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, much to the surprise of the Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage.

The land includes parts of Kahurangi and Nelson Lakes National Parks as well as Otago’s Rock and Pillar Conservation Area.

"These are really important areas to people and the Ministry (MBIE) seems to be wanting to open it up to mining," says Forest and Bird Chief Conservation Advisor Kevin Hackwell.

A prospecting permit holder has the right to look for specific minerals, but only through low impact activities like surveys from the air, studying maps and soil samples.

Under the Crown Minerals Act, applications can be made for prospecting permits on conservation land and in some cases, National Parks. But a permit doesn't guarantee access or the ability to take further action if anything's found.

The Conservation Minister wants to change the law and will present a "no new mines on conservation land" discussion document to the public in September.

But Forest and Bird says miners might try take the opportunity to get started now, before any law change.

"And then what happens is, they've brought their permit, they've done their prospecting and they say 'oh but the government allowed us to do this and the next phase is to start mining', how dare you stop us?" says Mr Hackwell.

Miners say finding a new mine is rare and there are strict rules in place with the Resource Management Act.

"We have a process that provides a very thorough balance of economic and social and environmental issues," Straterra Chief Executive Chris Baker told 1 NEWS.

The minister says she'll be watching the number of new applications for the land, as she puts together her new tougher policy.

Topics
New Zealand
Business
Kaitlin Ruddock
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:01
The site launched in New Zealand today is already operating overseas.

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

Graphic video shows cop Tasering goat in Oamaru, police change policy on using stun guns on animals

Watch: Winston Peters doesn’t rule out loose leaf medicinal cannabis, criticises National’s bill during exchange with Paula Bennett

LifePod Appeal concert for Eden Park canned after venue withdraws its application in face of residents' opposition

Rare celestial phenomenon to grace South Island skies this weekend

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Southland
West Coast
Space
Nelson
Christchurch and Canterbury
Dunedin and Otago

Kiwis down south will be able to observe a rare celestial event this weekend - a total lunar eclipse.

Known as a 'selenelion', both the sun and moon will be visible at the same time several minutes after 8am on Saturday, Newshub reports.

Its first recorded occurrence was in 1666.

On the day, South Islanders can expect to see both the rising sun on the eastern horizon and an eclipsed moon to the west. 

The natural phenomenon occurs when rays of light refract due to Earth's atmosphere by around half of a degree, making it possible to see both at the same time.


Blood moon wows Kiwi skywatchers Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Southland
West Coast
Space
Nelson
Christchurch and Canterbury
Dunedin and Otago