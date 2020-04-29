Māori have been unfairly targeted, justice advocate says as controversial police trial ends

A controversial six-month trial that created police armed response units in several New Zealand communities ended this weekend. And we should never see them again, a Māori justice advocate says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The trial, which equipped frontline officers with guns, was launched in response to the Christchurch terrorist attack.

related Controversial Police Armed Response Teams trial to end on Sunday

But in the end, the focus was less on terrorism than on Māori communities, lawyer Julia Whaipooti told Breakfast today.

"Before the armed response teams were put in place, police were nine times more likely to use guns on Māori people already," she said.

Watch the full interview in the video above.