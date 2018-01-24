Māori Development Minister orders investigation into Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board

The Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board is being investigated at the request of Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who had received a range of complaints.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta ordered the investigation. Source: Te Karere

Michael Heron QC will lead the investigation into the governance and management of the trust and into the 2017 triennial elections of the board.

"In my capacity as Minister for Māori Development I have received a range of complaints and requests from a number of beneficiaries for an investigation into the Board," Minister Mahuta said.

"I am committed to having this investigation happen in a timely and efficient manner so that the people of Te Whakatōhea can find a resolution and are able to progress with their aspirations for the future," she said.

Mr Heron will report back to the minister in August, at which time Mahuta can assess the options.