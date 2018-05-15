TODAY |

Māori Council moves to educate whānau on rights as tenants amid 'heartbreaking' stories of discrimination

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property
Māori Issues

The New Zealand Māori Council has launched a new resource focused on educating whānau on rights as tenants and what the responsibilities of landlords are. 

The council's executive director, Matthew Tukaki, launched the resource in Invercargill yesterday, saying the stories of Māori being discriminated against in the rental market are often heartbreaking.

"Many of our people rent or attempt to get into the rental market and yet often they don’t know what their rights are. I have had dozens of people and whānau also come to me with stories they were denied housing for what they believe was bias," Mr Tukaki said. 

"The first thing we needed to do as a council was act to ensure our people know their rights so this first resource is about what landlords can and cannot do," he said. 

Mr Tukaki said he will also shortly release a new resource targeted at ensuring landlords and property managers "know that by denying people a rental based on race has no place in today's New Zealand".

"Aside from that we also need to understand what our obligations are from how many people are allowed to be located within a single tenancy, are you allowed a dog or pets? What does short term versus long term lease mean and so on. The other thing we need to confront are the adhoc rental rises and so on." Mr Tukaki said. 

He said: "The reality is that the rental market can be brutal but the truth is all of us should have access to a safe and secure home."

Mr Tukaki said over the coming months the council will be working through its National Taskforce on Housing and Housing Affordability to also look at some big questions such as affordable rentals for Māori in urban and provincial areas, affordable housing for Māori as first home buyers, and affordability and security in housing for Māori in retirement.  

The council will also work on how it might identify solutions to these issues, Mr Tukaki said.

Front view of suburban house and driveway in Auckland New Zealand
House in New Zealand (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Property
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
A 59-year-old man died on a footpath near Fanshawe Street at around 10pm last night.
Man dies in what's believed to be first e-scooter related death in New Zealand
2
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
3
The traditional art of tā moko is making a comeback with designs unique to the wearer and their whakapapa.
Auckland couple takes art of tā moko to another level
4
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
5
Auckland cop told man to 'f*** off back to whatever island you came from'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Concept drawing for memorial for Christchurch terrorist attack victims released
01:39
June 25 marks he start of the Māori new year.

Matariki celebrations underway as star cluster's rise heralds start of Māori New Year
The egg industry’s voluntary stamping regime starts in July.

Stamps on eggs set to make it easier for Kiwis to identify caged from free range
Auckland, New Zealand - October 08, 2013: Aerial view of Auckland City Hospital on October 08, 2013. The Auckland City Hospital is Auckland's main hospital and the largest hospital in New Zealand

Police 'speaking to several people' after 17-month-old boy sustains serious head injuries in Auckland