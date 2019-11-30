TODAY |

Māori Council defends its role at national hui, aims to strengthen position within Government

Yvonne Tahana, 1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Once a powerful institution, the Māori Council has suffered a long period of decline.

But can its new leader who has an unorthodox leadership style arrest that slide even as commentators question it's relevancy?

At the council's national hui today in Rotorua, it officially appointed Henare Mason as its new chairman.

But the day to day running falls to Māori Council executive director, Matthew Tukaki.

“My Job is to get to a point where as many Māori people turn out to elections within the Māori Council as possible,” he told 1 NEWS.

However, questions are being raised about the need for the council at all, given the rise of iwi authorities.

“There are multiple other agencies now that have been borne out of the wins the council achieved in the last 30 years and so it's relevance has actually narrowed quite significantly,” says Political Commentator, John Tamihere.

The Council says it has nine hundred Māori involved but election results aren't public.

Hosting the Children's Minister today the council acknowledged it's lost ground as a voice for Māori but is pushing to strengthen its position with the Government.

“In our act of parliament, we have to make that mandate much clearer, we can only receive that mandate if we've got more people,” says Mr Tukaki.

