TODAY |

Māori Council calls for Royal Commission of Inquiry over Pharmac model

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The Māori Council is calling for a Royal Commission to investigate Pharmac and previous governments' failures to provide adequate funding.

Its chief executive, Matthew Tukaki, says many New Zealanders, especially Māori, can't afford life-saving and life-extending medications.

He said more than 100 people had reported side effects since Pharmac changed the brand of their mental health drugs.

Mr Tukaki said many medicines were also not approved in time for people who need them, including Māori.

"At the outset, the concerns of the New Zealand Māori Council were around the affordability factor of life-saving and life-extending medications when it came to our people," he said.

"From an economic perspective, and using breast cancer medications as an example, the non-scheduling of some medications is out of the realm of possibility for many whānau."

He said the council was also aware of other life-saving and life-extending medications that are not being supplied to New Zealanders, or had been changed.

"For example; Pharmac fund adrenalin but the not the EpiPen through which the drug is transmitted. Then there is the case of more than 45,000 New Zealanders who have been shifted from one mental health drug to another. While Pharmac argue that the drug mix is the same, but with a different brand, in a single year there were 142 reports of adverse side effects from those who had transitioned.

"The admission from the CEO of Pharmac in an interview with Radio New Zealand that she cannot be certain - that of that 142 who have experienced side-effects as a result of the switch, they may or may not have gone on to self-harm, attempt suicide or commit suicide - is a challenging statement to hear," he said.

He said Pharmac needed more funding, and the current model needed more transparency and efficiency.

Mr Tukaki said a Royal Commission was needed not just to test the veracity of the current model but to look at how it could be developed and adequately funded.

rnz.co.nz

Matthew Tukaki says young people should not held in cells that could put them near serious criminals. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.
Black Caps' sportsmanship shines again as players console collapsed Carlos Brathwaite after heartbreaking finish
2
In this photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, a back bear lays on a closet shelf Friday, June 21, 2019, in Missoula, Mont. Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn't too hard, wasn't too soft, but just right for a nap. Missoula County sheriff's officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave. (Missoula County Sheriff's via AP)
Black bear enters US home, settles in for nap in closet
3
Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.
Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return
4
Smith teased his dad can be a bit loud on the sidelines - whether it's a Kiwis Test or under-11s game.
Brandon Smith shares special moment with dad in the stands after Kiwis Test - 'He does everything for us kids'
5
Halle Berry attends the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere on the 18th September at Odeon Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom. BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 20 7485 1005 e-mail pictures@famous.uk.com www.famous.uk.com JHMH10152
Halle Berry's home broken into, locks changed by intruder claiming to live there
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland Council to increase pest control in rat infested suburb
01:24
The massive construction project will be well-used, it seems.

Christchurch convention centre booked out one year from its opening

01:26
The move away from the old gas-powered quads is part of a larger green push from the city council.

Christchurch park rangers trade in old quad bikes for electric motorbikes
01:56
Harry Finch, 3, has just undergone what is hoped to be a life-changing operation.

Cromwell community comes together to help 3-year-old Harry