Māori celebrities and experts are doing online Te Reo Māori tutorials through lockdown

Māori celebrities and experts are giving online tutorials to help thousands of children keep up their reo Māori learning at home.

Source: 1 NEWS

By Leigh-Marama McLachlan of rnz.co.nz

TV host Stacey Morrison, singer Pere Wihongi and former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder are among those live streaming kaupapa Māori lessons as part of a new initiative on Facebook.

The lessons are all in te reo Māori and are streamed twice a day every week day on the new Kura Mō Ngā Mokopuna page.

Wihongi said he had a passion for teaching waiata and would have a treat in store for tamariki tuning in.

"Hopefully, I can include some Pipi Mā songs also some of my waiata that I have previously released that I know have had a trend with tamariki, like Kia Tika Rā," Wihongi said.

"I have my own nieces and nephews, I have always been quite engaging with tamariki and I can see the need for it now more than ever."

The lessons run for 30 minutes, covering topics from mahi toi - art, pānui pukapuka - story telling, taiao - environment, old Māori games and karakia.

TV and radio personality Stacey Morrison will target her lesson to everyone in the bubble.

"We are going to do a whānau round of games so we can get active - also a bit of wero hinengaro," she said.

"We are currently writing an activity book so we will kind of incorporate that, just a couple of challenges, something the whole whānau can do.

"Because it is for the tamariki, but it is kind of an all in at the moment isn't it?"

The experts have scheduled time slots, and videos are streamed twice every weekday at 11am and 2pm.

The initiative was created by Massey University lecturer Te Ataakura Pewhairangi, who wanted more resources for Māori students during the lockdown.

"I am just absolutely blown away, we have had a very positive response," she said.