TODAY |

Māori and Crown should co-govern Aotearoa's freshwater resources, Waitangi Tribunal recommends

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues

The Waitangi Tribunal's report on New Zealand's freshwater has been released today, finding inconsistencies with the Treaty of Waitangi and the law allowing some bodies of freshwater to reach a "highly vulnerable state".

The Tribunal found the present law around freshwater was "not consistent with Treaty principles", resulting in Māori interests "too often been balanced out altogether in freshwater decision-making".

The report came from stage two of the National Freshwater and Geothermal Resources Claims.

Presiding Officer Chief Judge Wilson Isaac said that the Resource Management Act (RMA) allowed "a serious degradation of water quality to occur in many ancestral water bodies, which are now in a highly vulnerable state". 

"We urge the Crown to act faster on the serious situation facing many taonga water bodies, and to provide more effectively for co-governance and co-management in freshwater decision-making."

The Tribunal found Māori rights and interests needed to be addressed. National direction to councils was required, and the Tribunal agreed Māori interests in water entailed economic benefits. 

"We agreed with the Crown that Māori are entitled to an economic benefit from their interests in freshwater... that right was inextricably linked to rights of property in their freshwater taonga," the summary of findings stated. 

The Tribunal recommended amendments to the RMA and implementing co-management measures that included a national body made up 50/50 of Crown and Māori representation "to ensure that Treaty principles and Māori values, rights and interests are fully incorporated in freshwater policy and management". It also wanted water policy to be decided by or with the national co-governance body. 

It urgently recommended Crown take action to ensure under-resourcing did not prevent iwi or hapū from participating in the RMA process. 

Pure Fresh Clear Water Concept, a glass drinking with pure fresh water in front of a clean river.
Fresh water (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:40
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
2
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.
Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
3
Almost 170 people turned out to hand in their illegal firearms in Christchurch.
Police Association appeals to National to not let politics 'skew the gun debate' as in US
4
Ryan Crotty is among the four midfielders selected for the World Cup next month.
Hansen explains why he selected Ryan Crotty over Ngani Laumape for Rugby World Cup
5
Steve Hansen and selectors reveal the finalised team heading to Japan to defend the title.
Full video: All Blacks announce 31-man squad for Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:21
Six people have been charged after the Auckland sting.

Six people charged, $9 million in assets seized in 'significant' Auckland money laundering sting

A split image of Dr Andy Asquith, local government expert of Massey University, left, and Napier City Council Chief Executive Wayne Jack.

Local government expert says Ministry should step in after CEO ordered 'Big Brother' trawl of dissenting councillors' Facebook posts

Former trustee of a Far North Māori trust Stephen Henare jailed
Almost 170 people turned out to hand in their illegal firearms in Christchurch.

Police Association appeals to National to not let politics 'skew the gun debate' as in US