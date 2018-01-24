TODAY |

Māori Affairs Minister meets with Australian counterpart for the first time

Ryan Boswell
Australia Correspondent
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Ryan Boswell
Politics

New Zealand's Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta has met with her Australian counterpart for the first time.

Ms Mahuta has traveled to Sydney to discuss trade and business initiatives with the Minister for Indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt.

The pair want to advance an indigenous cooperation agreement between both countries, so knowledge can be shared.

"To deliver this it is important for me to make a personal connection with Minister Wyatt so that we can both establish a common vision from the start,” said Ms Mahuta.

“It’s clear that the minister has a strong ambition to build better future for his people."

She has also formally invited Mr Wyatt to join her for the Indigenous Business Mission to South East Asia next year.

“This meeting will reinforce New Zealand’s position as a global leader in indigenous development,” said Ms Mahuta.

Minister for Local Government and Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta. Source: Te Karere
More From
New Zealand
Ryan Boswell
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
2
England fined 'four-figure' sum for v-shaped formation in response to haka - report
3
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
4
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
5
Sean Fitzpatrick's warning to England: We've seen teams peak in the RWC semis and fail when it counts before
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Spate of suspected drink spiking incidents in NZ bars prompts police to issue warning

National's call to bar gang members from the dole could encourage crime, Black Power says

Waikato farmer fined nearly $100k for 'reckless', illegal effluent discharging
00:36

Tasman fire review finds shortfalls in New Zealand's preparedness for large-scale blazes