Māori Affairs Minister meets with Australian counterpart for the first time

New Zealand's Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta has met with her Australian counterpart for the first time.

Ms Mahuta has traveled to Sydney to discuss trade and business initiatives with the Minister for Indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt.

The pair want to advance an indigenous cooperation agreement between both countries, so knowledge can be shared.

"To deliver this it is important for me to make a personal connection with Minister Wyatt so that we can both establish a common vision from the start,” said Ms Mahuta.

“It’s clear that the minister has a strong ambition to build better future for his people."

She has also formally invited Mr Wyatt to join her for the Indigenous Business Mission to South East Asia next year.