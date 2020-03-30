TODAY |

Māngere locals voice displeasure at Pak'nSave price discrepancies

Source: 

It was the talk of the town in Auckland's Māngere today - the local Pak'nSave fined $78,000 for charging consumers higher prices for supposed promotional items.

A file image of supermarket checkouts. Source: 1 NEWS

The over-charging occurred on six dates over several months back in 2018, and related to items including salmon, mushrooms and avocados.

Wednesday's fine has resulted in a backlash from customers, with some saying the Māngere community's been ripped off.

In a statement to Checkpoint, Pak'nSave owner Foodstuffs says the trust of its customers and delivery fair prices is of the utmost importance.

Head of Corporate Affairs Antoinette Laird says stores take getting pricing right seriously.

She says any customer who feels they've been incorrectly charged should notify staff, so they can investigate the matter and correct it immediately if an issue has occurred.

Checkpoint reporter Nick Truebridge and cameraman Nick Monro met some very unhappy locals in the Checkpoint video above.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Personal Finance
Auckland
Food and Drink
