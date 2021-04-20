I’m intersex and I wish doctors had left my body alone

When Mikayla Cahill was 23 she had her testes surgically removed. She is one of many intersex people who have been operated on so their bodies fit binary ideas of what male or female bodies “should” be like.
But Mikayla felt proud and healthier with her testes, and is now questioning why she couldn't live her life with them intact as an intersex person.
