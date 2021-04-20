TODAY |

I’m intersex and I wish doctors had left my body alone

Source:  TVNZ

When Mikayla Cahill was 23 she had her testes surgically removed. She is one of many intersex people who have been operated on so their bodies fit binary ideas of what male or female bodies “should” be like.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mikayla Cahill regrets having her testes surgically removed.

But Mikayla felt proud and healthier with her testes, and is now questioning why she couldn't live her life with them intact as an intersex person.

Re: makes videos, articles and podcasts that cover the important issues that matter to young New Zealanders. You can see more stories on their website, renews.co.nz.

New Zealand
Social Issues
Re News
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland man argues for leniency after being fined for mistakenly entering bus lane
2
'Important to keep a sense of humour' - Kiri Allan sings in hospital bed during chemotherapy treatment
3
Alpine Fault researcher warns of major infrastructure damage if NZ's unprepared for magnitude 8 earthquake
4
I’m intersex and I wish doctors had left my body alone
5
Abuse counsellor's research reveals 29 Māori boys were groomed for sex by women
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Benefit increase of $25 'too little to make a substantive difference' - sociologist
12:40

Lower Hutt teacher considers return to South Africa as border closure continues to keep him away from family

Search underway for missing fisherman at Auckland's Piha
07:53

Proposed freedom camping changes risk Kiwis losing 'basic rights' - Queenstown Mayor