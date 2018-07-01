 

'I’m going to sit here with my human hot water bottle' - Jacinda Ardern promotes Families Package while holding baby Neve

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she and baby Neve are doing well, as she took to Facebook to discuss the Government's Families Package, which comes in today.

Source: Facebook/Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern held the eight-minute long Facebook live video while sitting on the couch holding her daughter.

“I just wanted to share a few thoughts on [the Families Package] from the comfort of the couch, sitting with little Neve here," she said.

The prime minister said it was the change that she was most proud during her time in office, calling it one of the most significant changes New Zealand will make to our welfare system in decades.

She was interrupted on a couple of occasions by her daughter.

"Look at the sleeping one, this is my permanent state at the moment, either breastfeeding or this," she said at one point as she pointed the camera at Neve.

Ms Ardern answered some questions towards the end of the video, saying, "I'm doing really, really great, thank you".

"I was waiting for anyone to say that I look tired, I promise I’m not too bad I actually just don’t have any makeup on so that's why I probably have a bit more bags under the eyes than usual, we're doing really great," she said.

"In the meantime, I’m going to sit here with my human hot water bottle and thanks everyone for the lovely messages," Ms Ardern said as she signed off.

