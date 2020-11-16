TODAY |

Lyttelton welcomes first cruise ship in midst of Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

The first passenger ship to get a Government exemption has arrived in New Zealand in the midst of a pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The cruise ship will pick up its first passengers next week as it embarks on a domestic cruise. Source: 1 NEWS

The Christchurch-owned Spirit of Enderby sailed from Vladivostok in eastern Russia, docking today at Lyttelton's new $67 million cruise ship berth.

The 22 Russian crew have been in isolation for 43 days now, most of which was spent at sea.

They've already had two Covid-19 tests before getting a third on arrival today.

Commercial director Aaron Russ says the ship was in New Zealand in March, before Covid-19 became a significant issue.

"Basically since then we've been in close dialogue and I guess working towards this day, the day when we can have the ship back and look forward to sailing with passengers soon again," he told 1 NEWS.

The cruise ship will head to Invercargill to pick up its first passengers next week to explore Fiordland and Stewart Island.

New Zealand
Travel
Christchurch and Canterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mandatory mask rules: Who, when and where you need to mask up
2
Masks to be mandatory on Auckland public transport and planes from Thursday
3
Ardern 'trying to get to bottom' of report Covid-19 found on NZ meat products exported to China
4
All Blacks sending three players home early after upset loss to Argentina
5
A quarter of early childhood teachers wouldn't send their own kids to centre they work at - survey
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:48

Jacinda Ardern says more Covid-19 measures being considered so Kiwis can enjoy summer break

National Party wealth tax election ad found to be misleading

Mandatory mask rules: Who, when and where you need to mask up
01:24

NZ meat kept in same cool store as Argentinian beef products that tested positive for Covid-19 in China - PM