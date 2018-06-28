Lyttelton’s iconic Timeball restored to its rightful place in skyline

A prominent Canterbury landmark has been restored to its rightful place in the skyline above the port of Lyttelton.

The maritime town's iconic time ball has been raised from a rebuilt stone tower which was destroyed during the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.



The original time ball, which dropped daily at 1pm from 1876, was used to help set ships' chronometer – a device used to calculate longitude.



It's hoped it will be fully functional again by spring this year.



