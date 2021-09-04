LynnMall terrorist told prison guards he would hunt them down

The LynnMall terrorist yelled at prison guards that he was being detained for terrorism and that he would remember them and hunt them down, according to documents released.

Police outside Lynnmall in West Auckland Source: 1 NEWS

Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen was shot dead by police on Friday after stabbing shoppers in Countdown.

At the time he was on a sentence of supervision for possessing ISIS propaganda videos and was on bail for an attack on Corrections officers in June.

The documents released Thursday, which are related to charges of assaulting Mt Eden prison officers, show the man had become upset about which of two exercise yards he was meant to use.

One has more sun but he was being sent to the other as part of a rotation of prisoners.

The statement of facts to the court show he complained his wrist had been hurt while detained, though the prison hospital could find no injury.

He then launched himself at prison guards, shouted he was in prison for terrorism and would remember their faces to find them later - though he used far stronger language.

The documents are part of a number released today showing the man's interactions with the courts.

Meanwhile, police have revealed they did not oppose bail for the terrorist in July over charges of assaulting prison officers because they say it would have inevitably failed.

In a statement, police said at the time of the bail decision he had been in custody for both sets of charges for longer than any likely sentence.

Auckland Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey said the man was sentenced at the High Court by Fitzgerald J in July 2021.

"He had been in custody on those charges since August 2018 and the start point for sentence was set at 7 months imprisonment. He had been in custody in relation to the District Court charges for ten months (September 2020 - July 2021).

"Given the nature of the remaining allegations in the District Court, imprisonment for ten months was more than the equivalent of any custodial sentence that would have been imposed for that offending," he said.

"Furthermore, while a trial date had yet to be allocated, it would have been some time in 2022 which would have added significantly to the ten months Samsudeen had already served - A note from Judge Winter's decision on the variation of bail also indicated that a trial date was not likely until the 2nd half of 2022."

Police said they had opposed bail on "numerous occasions". They realised that they had exhausted all options open to them given how long he had already been in custody.

Dickey said at the advice of the Office of the Crown Solicitor at Auckland police determined that continued opposition to bail would inevitably fail.

"Had Police considered they were justified in continuing to oppose Mr Samsudeen' s bail they would have done so," he said.

Police began planning for his inevitable release.

The terrorist had to live at a particular mosque, not have any internet accessible devices, and not threaten anyone with violence.