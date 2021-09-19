Luxon defends Collins' leadership despite poor polling

National MP Christopher Luxon has defended Judith Collins' leadership despite continuous poor poll results, saying she's doing "a tough job at a tough time".

But the former Air New Zealand CEO, who's name is often tossed into the mix as a future National leader, on Sunday morning told Q+A's Jack Tame he's only been in politics for 10 months so he's got a lot of learning to do before any discussions about taking the reigns.

"I've got a lot to learn Jack, I mean, there's a big change here coming from a business background into a political background," he said.

"I'm very, very focused on the four things that I think if you're going to be any good at this you've got to learn - I've got to be able to master and learn my electorate, the party. Parliament's an odd beast at the best of times, a lot of protocols there that I've got to learn, and most importantly I've got to master my portfolios and the policy areas and actually come up with thinking and ideas around that."

When asked if he'll look to leadership once mastering those areas, Luxon said he'd built his whole career by focussing on the job in front of him so that's what he'll continue to do.

However, polling this week shows National still struggling to connect with voters.

In a poll, commissioned by the Taxpayers' Union and carried out by National's private pollster Curia, the party had just 21 per cent.

The poll also showed Collins' unpopularity as preferred prime minister.

She had 4.4 per cent per cent, well behind ACT leader David Seymour on 9.3 per cent. Jacinda Ardern remains well ahead with more than 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, another poll this week, conducted by UMR, has National slightly higher on 26 per cent.

"I think Judith, she's got a really tough job and you know better than anybody that being the leader of the Opposition is always tough at the best of times, you've only got to look at the last 15 years of Opposition leaders to see how hard it actually is," Luxon told Q+A.

"It's not actually just about the leader, it is actually about all of us, 33 in that caucus, and all of the National Party members who actually as leaders in their own personal capacity have to lead themselves and engage and think and reinvent where this National Party wants to go going forward."

Luxon added that National had an "absolutely shocking result at the last election" so there were three areas they needed to improve.

"The first and foremost is that we have to play as a team in Parliament and actually work together and that's starting to happen but there's more work for us to do on that," he said.

"The second thing is we've got to continue to evolve the National Party, we've got to keep the good things about it but we've also got to have the courage to change and evolve with things that need to do so.

"I think the third thing and the most important thing is actually we've got to make sure our messages have relevance to people in this day and age.

"The bottom line I'd say to you is, look, there's nothing wrong with our centre-right politics or principles or beliefs - there's many very successful centre-right governments all around the world - we have to find a way to connect those values that come from there to the daily lives of people across New Zealand.

"We got a lot of work to do to rebuild back trust and relevancy back with the New Zealand people."