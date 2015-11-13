TODAY |

1 NEWS NOW Reporter
Luke Appleby is an award-winning 1 NEWS NOW online journalist.

He typically writes for the 1 NEWS Now website, and is interested in consumer affairs, business, crime and justice, and breaking news.

Luke's career spans a decade, including previously working for Stuff.co.nz, The Dominion Post, and as a freelance photographer and videographer.

He is a digital journalism specialist with a keen interest in technology, social media, online newsgathering and reporting developing stories.

He won a Canon Media Award in 2016 for revealing organised fights taking place among prisoners at Mount Eden Prison, which ultimately led to Serco losing the management contract.

You can follow his work here, or send him email here.

