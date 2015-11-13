Luke Appleby is an award-winning 1 NEWS NOW online journalist.

He typically writes for the 1 NEWS Now website, and is interested in consumer affairs, business, crime and justice, and breaking news.

Luke's career spans a decade, including previously working for Stuff.co.nz, The Dominion Post, and as a freelance photographer and videographer.

He is a digital journalism specialist with a keen interest in technology, social media, online newsgathering and reporting developing stories.

He won a Canon Media Award in 2016 for revealing organised fights taking place among prisoners at Mount Eden Prison, which ultimately led to Serco losing the management contract.