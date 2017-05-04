 

Lucrative manuka honey industry braces as destructive fungus found in tree seedlings

The manuka honey industry says it'll face the challenge posed by the discovery of a destructive fungus in New Zealand that could devastate the highly lucrative industry.

Myrtle Rust has been found in five pohutukawa seedlings in Kerikeri.
Myrtle rust has been found at a tree nursery in Kerikeri in five pohutukawa seedlings, one of the species that could be at severe risk if the fungus takes hold after this first discovery of it on the New Zealand mainland.

The manuka honey industry is aware of what's at stake.

"It's a three-hundred-million dollar industry at the moment. It's potentially up to a 1.2 billion dollar industry. The kiwifruit industry has faced its challenges, we'll face our challenges," said John Rawcliffe of the Unique Manuka Factor Honey Association.

The Psa disease hit the kiwifruit industry in 2010 after first appearing in Bay of Plenty orchards.

Biosecurity staff are rushing to contain myrtle rust at Kerikeri.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy said it was confirmed by scientists on Wednesday night and "we've stood up a response there, effectively the nursery is in lockdown, it is currently being sprayed".

The discovery on Tuesday came less than two months after the fungus was found in a pohutukawa on Raoul Island in the Kermadecs north of New Zealand.

Natives like pohutukawa, rata and kanuka could be in the firing line as well as exotic favourites like the feijoa, guava and eucalyptus.

"It's impacted on a number of species in Australia, particularly native species, so the ti tree they call it, similar to our manuka," said Andrea Byrom of Biological Heritage Science Challenge. 

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says myrtle rust, which has been found in pohutakawa seedlings, moves very quickly.
Conservation land is also being checked for signs of infection.

"The issue with this particular fungus is that from the time it is infecting a plant, it could take between three and five weeks for that infection to become visible," said Maggie Barry, Conservation Minister.

The hope now is that it hasn't had the chance to spread.

"History in other countries show that it's very hard to eradicate. In fact no-one's been successful," Mr Guy said

The advice to anyone who thinks they've seen the fungus is don't touch it, instead take a photo and call the Ministry for Primary Industries.

