Lucky Whanganui jet skier rescued because of sharp-eyed member of the public

A jet skier is lucky to have been rescued from the Whanganui River because he didn't tell anyone what his plans were.

A member of the public alerted emergency services about 10.30pm yesterday when the jet skier's car and trailer were still on the slipway at Anzac Parade.

The missing man was a local who had purchased a new jet ski and had gone out to test it without telling anyone.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter found him about 25km up the river drifting on the ski which had suffered a mechanical failure.

Senior Sergeant Greg Hogan says the rescue is a timely reminder for those choosing do any water sports, tramping, day walking or swimming to be prepared.

Know your limitations and be aware of the likely weather conditions and carry appropriate means of communication, he says.