Lucky punter in Christchurch wins $20m Lotto Powerball

A lucky Christchurch resident is counting the ways they can spend their money after pocketing $20.2 million in what is the fourth largest lottery win in the South Island.

Source: 1 NEWS

The person took home the Powerball First Division on Saturday night after buying their ticket from the Hornby Mall Lotto.

They are the first big Powerball winner in the new year after 19 people won Powerball in 2017.

Four other lucky Lotto players also shared in the prizes on Saturday.