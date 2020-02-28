Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket

A lucky person has pocketed $10.3 million after tonight’s Lotto Powerball draw.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning ticket was sold at Richmond Road Superette in Grey Lynn, Auckland, with the winner scooping up $10 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Tauranga also won $333,333 with Lotto First Division tonight.

Strike Four will be rolled over to Saturday night and will be $600,000.