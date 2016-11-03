Lucky Powerball player celebrates huge $10.3 million win

A player from Tauranga will be celebrating wildly after winning a massive $10.3 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold online using the MyLotto site, and is made up of $10 million from Powerball's First Division and $333,333 from Lotto's First Division.

This follows on from the last big Powerball win in June, when a couple from Pukekohe took home $9 million with Powerball after grabbing a ticket on a whim while supermarket shopping.