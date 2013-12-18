Lucky Lotto winner comes forward to claim their $20 million prize

The winner of Saturday's huge $20 million Lotto Powerball draw has finally come forward to claim their prize.

A Lotto player checks to see if their ticket is the winner. Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesperson for Lotto told 1 NEWS they have spoken to someone they believe to be the winner but have no further information on who the lucky person is.

The ticket sold at The Hub Hornby Lotto store in Christchurch is the first Powerball win for 2018 and the South Island's fourth-largest prize.