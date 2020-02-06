Lucky Kiwis score invite to a party at Government House for Waitangi Day celebrations

On Waitangi Day, it's customary for the Governor General to throw a bit of a knees up for the public at her house in Wellington.

Anyone can apply to go to the shindig but the guests are decided by pulling names out of a hat, which makes for one very interesting party.

The Governor General, the Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy was sworn in as the 21st Governor-General of New Zealand on 28 September 2016.

She says Waitangi Day is a day of reflection for her.

“It is an opportunity to think back and reflect on what Aotearoa New Zealand means to us. Where we came from, why we are who are and what in particular the Treaty really means,” she told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp.