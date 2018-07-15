 

Lucky escape for Auckland family after large tree crashes through roof of house during wild storm

A family has had a lucky escape after a tree crashed through the back of their house during strong winds and heavy rain in Auckland overnight.

A neighbour said the family was home at the time but no one was injured.
Source: 1 NEWS

Helen Porter said she "noticed some real gusts" but "never noticed the tree falling falling on top" of her neighbour's Whangaparoa home in Arkles Bay.

"[It was] only when I was out saying goodbye to someone did I see it and I was shocked," she said.

The pine tree was "all looked at" and deemed to be safe before the incident.

Ms Porter said no one was injured and her neighbour's "took it all in stride".

They will be staying with family while the home is repaired.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they have been called out to several locations in regards to flooding and trees down on Auckland's North Shore.

The wild weather is moving south with flooding causing road closures in the Coromandel.

If you have footage or pictures of flooding it can be emailed to NewsViews@tvnz.co.nz or sent to us via our Facebook page.

A neighbour said the family was home at the time but no one was injured.

