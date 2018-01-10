 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Lucky Christchurch resident wins $20m Lotto Powerball

share

Source:

NZN

A lucky Christchurch resident is counting the ways they can spend their money after pocketing $20.2 million in what is the fourth largest lottery win in the South Island.

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Source: 1 NEWS

The person took home the Powerball First Division on Saturday night after buying their ticket from the Hornby Mall Lotto.

They are the first big Powerball winner in the new year after 19 people won Powerball in 2017.

Four other lucky Lotto players also shared in the prizes on Saturday.

They were from Mangawhai, Auckland and Nelson and will be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
Things didn't stay on script as the former actress was announcing an award.

Meghan Markle survives her first fumble in the royal spotlight

00:15
2
De Grandhomme showed great fight to score 38 off 24 balls at the SCG in Sydney.

Australia crush Black Caps in T20 tri-series opener after another top order collapse

01:02
3
An evacuee says the rescuers "were very efficient in getting us out on time".

Two bodies found in West Auckland river near where three were swept away

00:40
4
Her wedding to Jack Brooksbank will take place at the same Windsor Chapel chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wedding date set for Britain's Princess Eugenie

5

Wet start to the weekend with chance of thunderstorms for upper North Island

02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 