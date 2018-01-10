Lucky Christchurch resident wins $20m Lotto Powerball

Source:NZN
A lucky Christchurch resident is counting the ways they can spend their money after pocketing $20.2 million in what is the fourth largest lottery win in the South Island.
Source: 1 NEWS
The person took home the Powerball First Division on Saturday night after buying their ticket from the Hornby Mall Lotto.
They are the first big Powerball winner in the new year after 19 people won Powerball in 2017.
Four other lucky Lotto players also shared in the prizes on Saturday.
They were from Mangawhai, Auckland and Nelson and will be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division.
