Lucky Auckland player wins $17 million Lotto Powerball

One lucky player from Auckland is many millions richer after winning Saturday's massive Lotto draw.

The player took home $17 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at West City Lotto in Auckland.

The player is the 13th Powerball winner this year.

Five other Lotto players from around the country each won $166,667 with Lotto First Division in the live Lotto draw.