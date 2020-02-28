TODAY |

Lucky Auckland player wins $17 million Lotto Powerball

Source:  1 NEWS

One lucky player from Auckland is many millions richer after winning Saturday's massive Lotto draw.

Source: 1 NEWS

The player took home $17 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at West City Lotto in Auckland.

The player is the 13th Powerball winner this year. 

Five other Lotto players from around the country each won $166,667 with Lotto First Division in the live Lotto draw.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Migrants filling labour shortage run out of patience with Government
2
Thousands of protesters march against Sydney lockdown
3
Pile-up on Auckland motorway as mattress flies off car roof
4
Sick leave doubled to 10 days a year from today
5
US gymnast nails vault no other woman has completed during Olympic training
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Migrants filling labour shortage run out of patience with Government
02:29

Hundreds receive Covid-19 jabs at Eketāhuna pop-up clinic

Limited MIQ availability hampers Kiwis’ ability to return from Sydney

Auckland's $69 million transport hub unveiled