LSD, phones among contraband haul intercepted in Rimutaka Prison smuggling attempt

Drugs and cellphones have been discovered being smuggled into Rimutaka Prison.

Rimutaka Prison Source: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

The haul of contraband - which includes 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, more than 50 grams of cannabis, and ten mobile phones - was found last Thursday while a delivery vehicle was being searched entering the Wellington-region facility.

There were also 30 LSD tabs and 200 grams of tobacco.

Prison Director Viv Whelan says the find is another example of their commitment to keeping their facility safe.

Police are now investigating the incident.

The police have been investigating possible corruption at Rimutaka Prison for the past eight weeks.