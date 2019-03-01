LPG leak during Taranaki incident in 2016 could have been deadly: WorkSafe

An uncontrolled LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) release at a gas production station in Taranaki in 2016 could have had potentially deadly consequences for the six workers on site, WorkSafe says.

Approximately 140 litres of LPG unexpectedly discharged from a trailer mounted calibrating unit in the November 2016 incident.

It resulted in one worker being hospitalised with cold burns to the leg and another person suffered a knock to the head after the leak engulfed all personnel and vehicles present.

Three companies - First Gas Limited, Gas Services NZ Limited and Beach Energy Resources NZ (Kupe) Limited - were sentenced over the incident in the New Plymouth District Court last month.

A WorkSafe investigation identified several failings including failure to adequately secure a valve on the calibrating unit.

They also said that none of the companies involved had adequately managed the health and safety of workers on site that day.

Head of High Hazards, Energy and Public Safety Tony Hetherington, said there was a high potential for death or serious harm if ignition occurred.

“Health and safety systems when working with oil and gas products cannot be considered lightly. These companies needed to have suitable and sufficient systems in place to prevent this sort of incident, especially with the potential for a major incident when the flammable substance was released.”

The incident also emphasises that responsibilities lie with all those involved in the work activity.

“This was an incident that had the potential for loss of life and serious injury. If the gas had ignited there would have also been significant damage to the plant and equipment at the site. These failings were concerning from a health and safety viewpoint, but also illustrate how good safety management safeguards the ability of the business to maintain operations.”

First Gas Limited was fined $188,250 while both Beach Energy Resources NZ (Kupe) Limited and Gas Services NZ Limited received fines of $215,625