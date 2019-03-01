TODAY |

LPG leak during Taranaki incident in 2016 could have been deadly: WorkSafe

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Taranaki

An uncontrolled LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) release at a gas production station in Taranaki in 2016 could have had potentially deadly consequences for the six workers on site, WorkSafe says.

Approximately 140 litres of LPG unexpectedly discharged from a trailer mounted calibrating unit in the November 2016 incident.

It resulted in one worker being hospitalised with cold burns to the leg and another person suffered a knock to the head after the leak engulfed all personnel and vehicles present.

Three companies - First Gas Limited, Gas Services NZ Limited and Beach Energy Resources NZ (Kupe) Limited - were sentenced over the incident in the New Plymouth District Court last month.

A WorkSafe investigation identified several failings including failure to adequately secure a valve on the calibrating unit.

They also said that none of the companies involved had adequately managed the health and safety of workers on site that day. 

Head of High Hazards, Energy and Public Safety Tony Hetherington, said there was a high potential for death or serious harm if ignition occurred.

“Health and safety systems when working with oil and gas products cannot be considered lightly. These companies needed to have suitable and sufficient systems in place to prevent this sort of incident, especially with the potential for a major incident when the flammable substance was released.”

The incident also emphasises that responsibilities lie with all those involved in the work activity.

“This was an incident that had the potential for loss of life and serious injury. If the gas had ignited there would have also been significant damage to the plant and equipment at the site. These failings were concerning from a health and safety viewpoint, but also illustrate how good safety management safeguards the ability of the business to maintain operations.”

First Gas Limited was fined $188,250 while both Beach Energy Resources NZ (Kupe) Limited and Gas Services NZ Limited received fines of $215,625

Reparations of $13,500 were awarded to one victim, and $3,500 to another.

Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Taranaki
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Twenty-five-years clean himself, Walsh says the gangs have helped reduce the 'scary' problem he saw here in the mid-2000s.
The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh talks to Black Power, Mongrel Mob at Auckland marae about kicking meth
2
The captain of the Russian vessel was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge
3
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.
Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented
4
The Prime Minister says she’s ‘not ruling anything in or out,’ including implementing a capital gains tax.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern struck by a bad case of the political heebie-jeebies over Tax Working Group recommendations
5
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28
Cordons are in place at the Sandringham Road property.

Armed police guard property in Auckland’s Sandringham after reports of gun shots
04:59
It was important to look at the four things that will affect KiwiSaver funds as a package, Simplicity New Zealand’s Sam Stubbs said.

Majority of KiwiSaver users would be better off if all Tax Working Group’s proposed changes implemented - expert
Police walking the beat (file picture).

Danger means arming police is where we're heading - Police Association
00:20
Helicopters are currently fighting the blaze at Koromiko, near the PIcton airfield.

Fire which ripped through forestry block south of Picton now under control