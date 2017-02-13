Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

A cooler day and lighter winds could give fire crews the break they need to bring large fires under control in Hawke's Bay.

Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule told Breakfast two out of the six fires burning yesterday are still are concern, with one burning through 200 hectares of forestry block.

"We are dealing with Mother Nature at her best."

Crews last night successfully managed to bulldoze a track through forest to create a fire break and prevent flames spreading further.

No houses are believed to be threatened currently. Mr Yule said two houses on Waimarama Road have been affected - one has burnt down while the other has lost its deck.