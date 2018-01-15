 

Lower South Island scorching with temperatures of up to 35 degrees

The lower South Island is roasting with temperatures of up to 35C and record-breaking temperatures in Invercargill.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update
MetService says a heatwave across the lower part of the country could see highs exceeding 35C through some valleys today.

Milton was already experiencing 35C temperatures by 1pm and the peak temperature may still be to come.

The country's southern-most city had its hottest day on record hitting 32.3C degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to MetService.

It wasn't quite a record-breaker by NIWA's measurements, which recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8C in Invercargill.

The hot weather is a far cry from the torrential downpours that caused flooding in Greymouth last week.

NIWA's climate for 2017 showed a year of wet and turbulent weather followed by drought conditions.

If January is anything to go by, we might see another year of extreme highs and lows in 2018.

Check the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page


