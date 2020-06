People across the lower South Island have reported feeling an earthquake this morning.

GeoNet's early reports say it was a 'moderate' 5.9 magnitude shake, located 35 km west of Milford Sound and at a depth of 5km.

Over 3500 people have reported feeling it, on GeoNet's Felt It tool.

People in Dunedin, Invercargill, Wanaka and Queenstown say they have felt it.