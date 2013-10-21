TODAY |

Lower North Island, South Island brace for gusty winds

Source:  1 NEWS

Severe gales are forecast for parts of the lower North Island and South Island today.

Wind Source: 1 NEWS

MetService issued a strong wind warning for Southland, including Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings.

Coastal Southland, Clutha and Dunedin are likely to experience unseasonably cold temperatures, boosted by the significant wind chill, the weather service said in a statement.

A deep low is expected to move eastwards south of New Zealand today, bringing strong west to southwest winds.

Meanwhile, winds have eased over Wellington and Wairarapa, meaning an earlier warning for the areas has since been lifted.

MetService advised people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made.

New Zealand
Weather News
Southland
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Truck hits gas main in Auckland, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated
2
'He would help anyone at the drop of a hat' - David Harrison died defending his friend's home from NSW bushires
3
Kiwi volunteer firefighter sending container load of items to help animals caught up in Australian bushfires
4
Photos: Auckland abruptly turns orange as smoky haze drifts across from Australian bushfires
5
Missing woman's family desperate for clues to disappearance
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Search to continue today for yacht missing off Bay of Plenty coast
04:37

'Let's do our part' - Parris Goebel pledges $20 per Instagram reshare to fight Aussie bushfires

02:00

Civil Defence ensuring isolated Marlborough Sounds communities are disaster-ready
00:09

Police car crashes on Auckland's southern motorway, causing delays