Lower North Island, South Island brace for gusty winds

Severe gales are forecast for parts of the lower North Island and South Island today.

Wind Source: 1 NEWS

MetService issued a strong wind warning for Southland, including Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings.

Coastal Southland, Clutha and Dunedin are likely to experience unseasonably cold temperatures, boosted by the significant wind chill, the weather service said in a statement.

A deep low is expected to move eastwards south of New Zealand today, bringing strong west to southwest winds.

Meanwhile, winds have eased over Wellington and Wairarapa, meaning an earlier warning for the areas has since been lifted.