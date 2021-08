Lower North Islanders were shaken awake by an early morning quake after it struck near the Kāpiti Coast.

A "light" earthquake struck just before 4am. Source: GeoNet

Close to 6000 Kiwis reported feeling the jolt, described by GeoNet as “light”, after it hit just before 4am.

The 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit 30 kilometres west of Paraparaumu at a depth of 33 kilometres.