Lower Hutt's The ReMakery turning out hundreds of meals a day for schools, those in need

A Lower Hutt social enterprise keeps growing and growing, much like the vegetables it uses to help feed hundreds of people in the community.

It's called The ReMakery and it's abundant in character and human spirit.

The ReMakery has urban farming, a community kitchen, a café, knitting, sewing, bike repairs, art, a grocer and a food co-op - among others.

"There's something very special going on here," café operator Lami told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Julia Milne has guided The ReMakery's almost continual growth from its origins as a small community food hub, to the point where it's now turning out hundreds of meals a day for local schools and those in need.

"We wanted to really have a go at changing this narrative and this idea that just because many of us are on really low incomes that we have to eat the worst food," Milne says.

To satisfy that need for nutritious and economical kai, they've established a network of 12 urban food gardens across the district.

Four are in Rimutaka Prison, one is in a school, one is in a youth justice facility while seven are in people's backyards.