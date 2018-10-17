 

Lower Hutt woman uses incredible craft skills to create beautiful baby gift for Prince Harry and Meghan

Rebecca Edwards
Seven Sharp Reporter
1 NEWS
Rebecca Edwards

A woman in Lower Hutt has put her craft skills to the test to create the perfect baby gift for Prince Harry and wife Meghan when they visit New Zealand next week.

Royal doll maker Noeline Ferguson is crazy about crafting and has a collection of 161 dolls, teddy bears and toys in her home.

Her love for dolls started when she was only a child, and continued through her life, but besides dolls, she's also extremely passionate about the royal family.

"I was sitting up at boarding school to listen to the royal wedding when Elizabeth married Phillip in the freezing cold on the radio," said the 86-year-old.

In 1953, she was at the front of the crowds when the Queen arrived in Palmerston North.

"It was just a dream come true, she was a fairytale princess," she said.

Ms Ferguson was overjoyed when she was asked to make a porcelain doll for the Queen herself in the early 1990s, she was one of four people who worked on the doll.

"I made all the body and put it all together, I did some of the underwear, and I made the wig," she said.

This was then presented to Queen Elizabeth during her visit, and later placed on display in Windsor Castle.

With Prince Harry and Meghan's planned visit next week, Ms Ferguson is fully prepared to get started on her latest crafting obsession, quilts, and make one for the duchess, who recently announced she was expecting a baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to visit NZ and this week the pair announced they’re expecting. Source: Seven Sharp
