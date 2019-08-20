Lower Hutt woman, 73, missing from her Petone home found safe and well

Police have located Jennifer McIlroy, 73, who had been missing from her Petone home in Lower Hutt since late yesterday afternoon.

Police said they and her family members were concerned for her welfare before she was found late last night.

She was last seen about 4pm yesterday, police said in a statement last night, before she was located some time before 10.30pm.

Police didn't say where she was found or the circumstances, but earlier said Ms McIlroy was easily confused.