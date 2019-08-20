TODAY |

Lower Hutt woman, 73, missing from her Petone home found safe and well

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington

Police have located Jennifer McIlroy, 73, who had been missing from her Petone home in Lower Hutt since late yesterday afternoon.

Police said they and her family members were concerned for her welfare before she was found late last night.

She was last seen about 4pm yesterday, police said in a statement last night, before she was located some time before 10.30pm.

Police didn't say where she was found or the circumstances, but earlier said Ms McIlroy was easily confused.

Police thanked the public for help in finding Ms McIlroy.

Jennifer Mcllroy.
Jennifer Mcllroy. Source: NZ Police.
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:12
The study found children given vitamin and mineral supplements had dramatically less of the bacteria linked to causing ADHD.
Vitamin and mineral supplements ease ADHD in children in NZ study
2
Carolyn Robinson spoke with Burnett, who played Nick Harrison on Shortland Street.
Karl Burnett explains why he 'had to leave' Celebrity Treasure Island
3
Che Wilson called on the PM to show the sort of courage on Māori issues that she showed after the Christchurch terrorist attack.
'You hide away' - young iwi leader challenges Ardern to 'show the courage again' on Māori issues
4
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
5
Speeding while overtaking ruled legal in High Court appeal
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:50
1 NEWS’ Political Editor gives her thoughts on what the next steps are for the Government around gas prices.

Jacinda Ardern will be judged on what happens to petrol prices - Jessica Mutch McKay
02:12
The study found children given vitamin and mineral supplements had dramatically less of the bacteria linked to causing ADHD.

Vitamin and mineral supplements ease ADHD in children in NZ study

Former cop and Ngāti Te Whiti trust CEO jailed for defrauding hapū

The Dog Share Collective connects people with dogs - 'It's a real example of community building'