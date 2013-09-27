 

Lower Hutt taxi driver left 'shaken' after unprovoked Christmas Eve attack

A Lower Hutt taxi driver has been seriously assaulted in an unprovoked attack on Christmas Eve.

Source: 1 NEWS

The taxi driver was punched several times and his taxi was damaged by a man in Alicetown at 8.45pm last Sunday, 24 December.

Detective Sergeant Lee Underhill says the incident was a serious and unprovoked assault which could have seriously injured the victim if a passerby had not intervened.

"The victim is recovering with support, but is shaken and has not been able to return to work since the incident," he says.

"No one should be subjected to a nasty and unwarranted attack while simply working to support themselves and their family."

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact Hutt Valley Police on 04 560 2600.


