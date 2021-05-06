TODAY |

Lower Hutt school principal suspects teachers' health issues linked to toxic mould

The principal of a Lower Hutt school that has had to close classrooms because of toxic mould has confirmed some teachers have suffered respiratory illnesses and other problems.

High levels of airborne spores have been found at Hutt Valley High School. Source: Supplied

High levels of airborne spores found at Hutt Valley High School last term forced the closure of 16 teaching spaces and other facilities, and one block is now slated for demolition.

Acting principal Denise Johnson suspects some staff health problems could be linked to exposure to mould.

The health and well-being of staff and students was the school's first priority, she said.

1 NEWS spoke to some of the students who said they were disappointed the Education Minister Chris Hipkins hadn’t come to see them. Source: 1 NEWS

