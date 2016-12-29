Lower Hutt rest home Britannia House closes down after hitting financial strife

Britannia House in Lower Hutt's 14 residents have had their last Christmas at their rest home after it announced it was shutting down.

The Petone home got into financial trouble and was forced to shut its doors after 36 years in operation.

Families are upset that they were only given six weeks notice of the closure.

"We knew the place was never making money. It was always struggling to break even, but we never knew how bad it was," said John Cussins, the son of a resident.

A statement on the Britannia House website said the occupancy rates had reached an unsustainable level after the number worsened through the year.

Ten of the rest home's residents are moving to a newer, more modern commercial facility nearby - a sign of the times in the aged care sector.

A recent report estimated that the number of people aged over 65-years-old could double in the next 25 years to 1.29 million.