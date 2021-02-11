Lower Hutt horse put down after being found barely able to stand, after owner fails to feed it for up to a month

A Lower Hutt woman neglected a horse so badly the SPCA had no choice but to euthanaise it.

Zorro the horse was left weeks without adequate food or water. Source: 1 NEWS

Tania Harrison has been disqualified from owning horses for the next 10 years after leaving her pet Zorro in such poor condition that his body was effectively skin and bones.

He'd been tied up for three to four weeks because he kept escaping, she told the Hutt Valley District Court, and had given him water once but no food because "she had no money".

Tied to a pine tree 20 metres down a steep bank, Zorro was found by the SPCA struggling to stand, with a large wound on his right hind leg in March last year.

Harrison has also been ordered to pay $737 for legal fees alongside her disqualification.

Zorro's spine, ribs and pelvis were prominent through his skin and he had no grass or "viable feed" surrounding him. His owner had given him two bowls of water before the inspector arrived which he'd drunk quickly.

His tether had become tangled between the surrounding trees which left him with no access to food or water.

The inspector tried to lead Zorro up the driveway to receive veterinary treatment, but Zorro continually fell backwards, too weak to climb the steep bank, SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said in a statement.

She says the hose would have been suffering "not just physically but psychologically as well" due to having been left alone despite being a herd animal.

Due to a lockdown restrictions at the time a vet wasn't able to assess Zorro in person.

However, with photos and videos, the vet said he would have "experienced significant, unnecessary and unreasonable distress".

"Not only because he wasn't able to move but also from severe thirst and hunger, pain from his leg wound and distress at being kept by himself.

"It’s difficult to imagine the suffering Zorro would have experienced in the last weeks of his life, where he was isolated, starving, and in pain".