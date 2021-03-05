TODAY |

Lower Hutt homeowner's security camera catches intensity of early morning quake

Many living in the North Island were shaken awake during a powerful earthquake off New Zealand's east coast overnight, including a Lower Hutt man who caught the moment on his security camera.

Many people around the North Island were shaken awake following a powerful earthquake near the Kermadec Islands. Source: Saeran Maniparathy

Saeran Maniparathy told 1 NEWS the magnitude 7.3 earthquake at about 2.30am today — the first of multiple today — lasted “for quite a while”.

“It’s definitely one of the longest earthquakes I’d experienced.”

Maniparathy said the last time he’d experienced something similar was the magnitude 7.8 Kaikōura earthquake in 2016.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit off the east coast of the North Island around 2.27am today, followed by a 7.4 and 8.1 near the Kermadec Islands at 6.41am and 8.28am respectively.

