Lower Hutt couple charged after failing to get vet care for dog's maggot-infested wound

The SPCA has charged a Lower Hutt couple who failed to seek veterinary treatment for their dog after its wounded back foot was found crawling with maggots.

The animal's owners, Pu Cheng Loong and Shu Zheng Loong have been disqualified from owning animals for five years, ordered to pay a $400 fine each, and to pay $150 in legal costs and $631.95 reparations.

According to the SPCA, the case began in November 2018 when an SPCA inspector visited the couple’s home in response to an animal welfare complaint.

There they found Bobby, a nine-year-old Rottweiler who they say was very underweight, with his ribs, spine, and hips protruding.

"Bobby’s right hind leg was also grossly deformed, swollen, and had a large open wound. It appeared as though the foot was missing entirely, there were maggots crawling in the pits of its flesh, and he was able to move only short distances by hopping," the SPCA says in a statement.

"Bobby’s eyes were oozing green discharge and his nose was dry and cracked.

"Bobby was taken in to the possession of the inspector for veterinary assessment, where he was assessed as being emaciated, with generalised muscle and fat wastage.

"The mass was revealed to be a squamous cell carcinoma and was fly blown with multiple pockets of maggots and purulent discharge."

The SPCA went on to say that Bobby was then humanely euthanised to end his pain.

When interviewed, the defendants said that they used traditional Chinese medicine on Bobby rather than take him to the vet.

“It is totally unacceptable and heart-breaking to think that Bobby spent his final months living with such massive discomfort and pain,” says Andrea Midgen, SPCA's CEO.