Lower Hutt commuters told to avoid SH2 after slip causes traffic misery

Source:  1 NEWS

A small slip is blocking one lane of State Highway 2 just before the Petone off-ramp near Lower Hutt.

Slip near Petone off-ramp. Source: NZTA

The slip happened around 3pm and is affecting northbound traffic.

"The left northbound lane on SH2 just prior to Petone off-ramp remains CLOSED, due to a #slip," NZTA Wellington wrote on Twitter.

"Northbound queues are currently back to the Ngauranga Interchange, please avoid the area and consider to use SH1 & SH58 as alternative routes."

The slip is expected to cause significant delays.

