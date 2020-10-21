TODAY |

Lower Hutt chef helps community food hub despite his own business woes

A Lower Hutt chef has opened a community food hub despite his own business woes.

One of Adrian Hornsby’s favourite ingredients is community spirit. Source: Seven Sharp

Adrian Hornsby of Blue Carrot Catering in Lower Hutt has always given his time to help others.

He has helped local community collective, The ReMakery, since its inception – collaborating on the design of their mobile kitchen and training their cooking staff.

So when the Covid-19 lockdown came along and his catering orders went from bustling to non-existent, and cashflow to a steady $0, he could have been forgiven for just hunkering down and worrying about himself.

Instead, he set about ensuring that the ReMakery had the full support of him and his team to provide for the surge in demand for their free meals, helping to prepare 3000 meals a week.

That’s one of the reasons why he is this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner, receiving a prize of $10,000.

Watch the moment he is surprised with the reward in the Seven Sharp video above.

