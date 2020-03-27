Lower Hutt butcher defying Covid-19 lockdown rules, vowing to remain open until police force them to close

A butcher in Lower Hutt has vowed to keep serving customers until police make them stop.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government today clarified the rules for butchers and bakeries, deeming them a non-essential service which can't open among the level four coronavirus restrictions.

Not all are listening, with 1 NEWS visiting a butchery in Naenae, who said they had been contacted by police.

Read more Supermarket staff working hard to keep shelves stocked nationwide during coronavirus lockdown

They wouldn't stop serving until police turn up to shut them down, however, they told 1 NEWS.

From a distance, a number of customers spoken to insisted the shop should be allowed to remain open as it serves to community.

"There's not much supermarkets around the area, not in Naenae anyway, it's helping a lot, got meat for my dad so yeah, all good," one said.

Read more Auckland man could face charges after violating lockdown twice in a row

They were operating a two customers at a time policy, when most dairies and pharmacies were allowing one person in at a time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said stores had to shut, as it opened up a huge chain of transmission.