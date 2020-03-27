TODAY |

Lower Hutt butcher defying Covid-19 lockdown rules, vowing to remain open until police force them to close

Source:  1 NEWS

A butcher in Lower Hutt has vowed to keep serving customers until police make them stop.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government says butchers and bakers aren’t essential services so can’t open – but some aren’t listening. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government today clarified the rules for butchers and bakeries, deeming them a non-essential service which can't open among the level four coronavirus restrictions.

Not all are listening, with 1 NEWS visiting a butchery in Naenae, who said they had been contacted by police.

Read more
Supermarket staff working hard to keep shelves stocked nationwide during coronavirus lockdown

They wouldn't stop serving until police turn up to shut them down, however, they told 1 NEWS. 

From a distance, a number of customers spoken to insisted the shop should be allowed to remain open as it serves to community.

"There's not much supermarkets around the area, not in Naenae anyway, it's helping a lot, got meat for my dad so yeah, all good," one said.

Read more
Auckland man could face charges after violating lockdown twice in a row

They were operating a two customers at a time policy, when most dairies and pharmacies were allowing one person in at a time. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said stores had to shut, as it opened up a huge chain of transmission.

"I'm asking them to do right by their community and close," she said.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Wellington
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
2
New rules for wage subsidy scheme see requirement for employees to be kept on
3
TVNZ partners with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes during coronavirus lockdown
4
Elderly, disabled left without support as coronavirus lockdown causes turmoil
5
Coronavirus cases in New Zealand rises by 85, with one person in intensive care
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:34

Internet usage surges 25% amid second day of nationwide lockdown

Fiji to be under nationwide coronavirus curfew from Monday
01:15

Jacinda Ardern pleads with young Kiwis to take coronavirus lockdown seriously
00:45

United States overtakes Italy as country with most coronavirus cases