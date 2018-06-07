 

Low income families, farmers set to be hit hardest by Government's zero carbon plan to tackle climate change

Low income families and farmers look set to be hit the hardest by a new plan to tackle climate change. 

The Government has revealed its ideas for a new law and now wants the public’s input.
Warmer seas, flooding, cyclones and power cuts in New Zealand are all thanks to climate change according to the Climate Change Minister, James Shaw. 

"The frequency and the severity of the storms and the droughts and the wildfires is increasing and will continue to increase as long as we and the rest of the world continue to put greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere," Mr Shaw said. 

So he has a plan for a new law to make New Zealand carbon neutral by 2050. 

He says that means, "reducing the pollution that causes climate change from our industries and from the products and services that we consume. And then anything we can't reduce we offset primarily through tree planting". 

There are three options for targets. The first includes carbon dioxide, but doesn't cover gases like the methane from cows. 

The second is similar, but we'd have to maintain the same methane levels from cows we have now. 

And the most ambitious option includes all gasses in the emissions target.

Andrew Hoggard of Federated Farmers says, of the options, "obviously we'd be more in favour of the first two than the last one".

Greenpeace climate campaigner Kate Simcock said: "We need a target that includes all sectors of our society. It must include agriculture."

The Minister says the poorest will be the worst affected because increased costs of products will be passed on. 

"We will need to provide targeted support to affected communities," Mr Shaw said. 

It'll also affect thousands of jobs, hurting some industries and creating new ones. 

The Minister says climate change will have an impact of every sector of the economy.

He has flagged a report that says if we stand still and do nothing, climate change will cost New Zealand $30 billion over the next three decades.

The Government's plan now goes out for public consultation for the next six weeks. 

'The change we need to make is significant' - consultation launched for controversial Zero Carbon Bill

loading error

refresh

