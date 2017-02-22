 

Loving grandson continues dementia awareness work after deciding to take Nanny out of spotlight

A Paraparaumu man who touched hearts around the world by sharing a video of him dancing with his great grandmother is committed to promoting dementia awareness despite deciding to take her out of the spotlight.

Jarryd Stoneman, who cares for 94-year-old Katie Thomas, says it's time to take her out of the public eye.
Jarryd Stoneman shared a video to Facebook of him dancing with his 'Nanny' Katie Thomas of whom he is caregiver and has been suffering dementia for more than 15 years.

After the dancing video became viral around the world, Mr Stoneman decided to continue documenting their time together on Facebook, as a way to "promote elderly awareness".

He told 1 NEWS NOW the 94-year-old's condition is deteriorating and his family have seen her "losing the passion" for things she used to love, including the outdoors and gardening over the last decade.

He announced this week that it was time to take Nanny out of the spotlight.

"We've made the decision it's time for Nanny to retire from Facebook fame," said Mr Stoneman.

He told 1 NEWS NOW that Nanny is "not as bubbly as she used to be," and he thinks it's time for her to rest and chill out.

Mr Stoneman has had an enormous global response from people on social media, even having to translate some messages.

Often followers see his videos as a way to "relive memories" with loved ones who suffered from dementia, he said.

He's had messages from other caregivers who say it's great to see a young person caring for the elderly.

Despite the positive reaction, Mr Stoneman has received a couple of negative messages from people.

He said those comments weren't the reason for taking Nanny off social media, but he felt if he continued she might be seen as a base for him to promote awareness, which was not the case.

He recently teamed up with Bupa NZ to promote a Dementia Commitment online tool, that will educate people and aims to create a more inclusive community.



